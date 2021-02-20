https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-mayor-begs-biden-stop-releasing-illegals-into-our-city/

DEL RIO, TX — Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano pleaded with President Biden to halt the release of illegal migrants into the area. Mayor Lozano said the city does not have the resources to house and care for them.

In 2019, thousands of illegal migrants flooded across the Texas-Mexico border, many with children, declaring asylum. The procedure for the federal administrative courts at the time was to arraign each asylum seeker and then release each with a court date many months or even a year into the future. Each asylum seeker was released into the U.S. on personal recognizance bonds. Many were never seen again. The chief of the Del Rio Sector at that time warned that his border patrol agents had lost operational control of the border.

President Trump solved the problem with an agreement with Mexico to hold the asylum-seekers in Mexico camps. The “Remain in Mexico” policy worked and illegal immigration flowed to a trickle. One of the first actions of President Biden was to end Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy with an executive order.

“If you send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances,” Lozano warned President Biden.

Continue reading at CIS…

Chad Wolf — Yeah, it’s really quite remarkable. It seems as though the Biden administration and the officials at DHS and others learned nothing from the crisis that we saw in 2019. So, what the mayor just outlined there. We heard from hundreds of border communities along the border in 2019 where we had a massive crisis, an influx of individuals, and we put together a patchwork of policies and procedures that reduce that flow significantly. And in just a matter of weeks here, since Inauguration Day, there’s been a number of executive orders and policies that have created a border crisis, a humanitarian crisis the mayor outlines there.”

“They have created this out of whole cloth. It didn’t need to occur. It was under control. But again, a number of these policies continue to be very, very concerning. And then, of course, the bill, the legislation that we’re talking about further incentivizes folks with amnesty. They reduce penalties for border crossers. They provide attorneys for those coming into the country. So, there is a number of pull factors that the Biden administration, unfortunately, is sending the signal to smugglers and traffickers and others that it’s OK to come.”