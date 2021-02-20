https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/581125/

Way back before the China Coronavirus pandemic — Democrats were pushing mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and other schemes to steal their way into office.

Back in May 2020 Pelosi was already talking about mail-in voting in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

But it went back even further than that.

Democrats were pushing mail-in voting legislation back in January 2019!

Dienekes’ Place reported:

Long before they crippled our economy, killed small businesses and locked everyone into their homes, Democrats have been pushing voting by mail. Here’s the proof… In January 2019, a full year before Americans had ever heard of COVID19, the Democrats in Washington introduced the Vote By Mail Act of 2019—a bill to “to allow all eligible voters to vote by mail in Federal elections.” You can read it here. Regardless of what Democrats are saying today, their “Vote By Mail” scheme has nothing to do with the China virus, and everything to do with power.

And it was not just Democrat Senators who were pushing new legislation on stealing votes.

The Pelosi Democrats in their first move after taking control of the US House was to pass HR 1 the “For the People Act.”

The bill allowed Democrats to harvest ballots from old people in nursing homes, a criminal act in most states, and allowed foreigners to vote in US elections.

Today I offered a motion to recommit #HR1 reaffirming that only US citizens should have the right to vote. Dems rejected it. Next time you go to the ballot box, keep that in mind. The future of their party is in cities like San Fran, where illegals can vote. Let that sink in. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019

And now this…

A new bill introduced by House Democrats called “For the People Act of 2021” will ensure Democrats can count ballots for days and days after an election until they have enough votes to win.

New bill introduced by House Dems called “For the People Act of 2021” The bill prohibits any laws from being constructed that would forbid states from counting ballots received over 10 days after an election pic.twitter.com/zmhx1oFyzM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2021

Democrats have to cheat, to win.

We all know this.

Trending Politics reported:

Catch that? In other words, if states want to count ballots received 10 or more days past Election Day, then the Congress would not be allowed to stop them from doing so. Keep in mind that the reason why so many key battleground states changed their rules ahead of the Nov. 3 election was because an army of lawyers and activist groups petitioned state leaders and state courts in the months before the Nov. 3 election to have them changed in a way that would allegedly disadvantage the incumbent, then-President Donald Trump. A week after the November election, noted constitutional expert, author, and talk radio host Mark Levin explained this during a segment on Fox News’ Sean Hannity: Why did it take till 2 a.m or 3 a.m the morning after the election in 2016 to know who the winner is, but we’re still counting votes today? Now why were the rules changed by the Democrats? Because they believe in good government? Because they wanted to help Republicans? No. They fixed the rules to help Democrats. That’s why Alito and hopefully four other justices are saying segregate those votes, those were done by the state Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in violation of the Federal Constitution of the United States. Look, I have a lot more to say, but let me just say this before I uh, lose my time. There’s more evidence of voter fraud than there was ever evidence of Russian collusion. So those who keep saying let’s see the evidence, Where the hell were you the last four years? You were nowhere. The Democrats want earlier and earlier voting and later and later counting.

Read the rest here.

