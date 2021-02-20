https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/desantis-flags-flown-half-staff-day-rushs-internment/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the State of Florida will fly flags at half staff on the day of Rush Limbaugh’s internment.

From NBC Miami:

Flags in Florida will be flown at half staff in honor of radio host Rush Limbaugh, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Speaking at an event in West Palm Beach Friday, the Republican governor said the state would bestow the honor on the conservative talk show host, who died Wednesday at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

TRENDING: John Kerry Blames Frigid Temperatures and Record Cold on Global Warming, Says We have 9 Years Left to Save the Planet (VIDEO)

WATCH:



During the press conference, he was joined by Rush’s longtime producer James “Bo Snerdley” Golden.

Golden gave a touching tribute to Rush on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show even calling him a “second-generation founding father.”

Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer and “official Obama criticizer” @BoSnerdley talks about his late friend on Hannity: “Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings you’d ever want to meet… It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods.” pic.twitter.com/GkVzwzoXow — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

