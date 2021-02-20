https://www.theepochtimes.com/devin-nunes-alternatives-to-big-tech-needed_3704335.html

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said that Conservatives need alternatives to big tech social media platforms.

“We’re going to have to get back on social media and stay off the Googles, the Fakebooks, and the Twitters,” Nunes said on Newsmax on Friday. “I think it’s happening. I just got my haircut today and everybody there was talking about the challenges with social media and the legacy media.”

“Every day, it’s basically one mind at a time we have to win over, and that’s all we really can do as Americans at this point.”

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly asked the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee his suggestion about the social media censorship situation, adding that some people want to “fight the battle” and stay in the big tech platforms and Nunez said that he understands pundits that want to stay.

“It’s fine for pundits that like to be over there and waste your time doing that. I get that,” Nunes answered.

“But the fact is we’re being censored so horribly. It makes no sense for conservatives to stay on there,” he said.

Nunes highlighted that his account on a Youtube alternative, Rumble, grew much faster in a short period of time compared to Youtube, which has many more active users.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), in Bakersfield, Calif., on February 19, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

“I had like 10,000 followers on YouTube in four years, and now I’m on Rumble, a YouTube alternative, and I’m well over 600,000 in just a few months,” Nunes said. “Now, that’s not possible. YouTube has a billion users worldwide, how is it possible I only had 10,000 followers?”

“We’re going to have to build our own ecosystem so that we can reach the rest of America that, quite frankly, doesn’t know what to believe or who to believe, and they’re only getting poisoned by these fake news and the fake social media companies.”

In January, Nunes called for a racketeering probe into big tech companies, that took action against their new competitor, Parler.

“This is clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute. There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack on not only a company but on all of those like us,” Nunes told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo in January.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

