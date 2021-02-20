https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/539743-doj-investigating-whether-alex-jones-roger-stone-played-role-in-jan

The Justice Department and FBI have reportedly launched a probe into whether high-profile right-wing figures like Alex Jones and Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneNearly a quarter of Trump’s Facebook posts in 2020 included misinformation: analysis Federal prosecutors investigated Proud Boys ties to Roger Stone in 2019 case: CNN Six people who guarded Roger Stone entered Capitol during attack: NYT MORE played a role in the Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

The probe is part of continued investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that rocked Washington, D.C., and left several dead more than a month ago.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that people familiar with the matter said these figures may not necessarily face criminal charges, as investigators are instead focusing on exploring the mindset of rioters and those who may have influenced them.

One U.S. official, who along with the other sources spoke on the condition of anonymity, said those being investigated included Jones, Stone and “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander.

All three men were among those who repeated former President Trump Donald TrumpUN report says Erik Prince violated arms embargo against Libya: report Lee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE’s unsupported claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him through widespread voter fraud.

Trump was charged with an article of impeachment by the House, accusing him of inciting the violent riot in part by repeated claims of widespread voter fraud. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate during his impeachment trial.

Officials told the Post that prosecutors are looking through a variety of motives and intentions among the approximately 800 people who raided the Capitol, with probes into Stone, a longtime adviser to Trump, and Jones, a Trump ally and radio host. The efforts from the DOJ are part of painting a larger picture of the events leading up to and during the breach.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department for comment on the reported investigation.

Both Jones and Stone are controversial figures in the public arena.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerWhy a special counsel is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG Barr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump MORE brought a case against Stone during the Trump administration as part of his probe into the 2016 election and ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was later indicted for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction. Days before he was about to report to prison, Trump commuted his sentence.

Jones has spread conspiracy theories before, most notably that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a “hoax.” He has retracted this claim.

In the days following the riot, Jones said on his website Infowars that he was invited by the White House on Jan. 3 to “lead the march” to the Capitol.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Jones along with prominent GOP donor Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the heiress to the Publix Super Markets Inc. chain, played a key role in fundraising for the rally event on the Ellipse ahead of the riot.

Trump spoke at the rally on the National Mall, encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol and demand that Congress halt the certification of the 2020 election results.

The Infowars founder originally planned to give $50,000 to secure a “top speaking slot of his choice,” according to a funding document reported by the newspaper, and reportedly helped Fancelli donate $300,000 through a fundraising official.

The Post reported that a day prior to the insurrection, Jones told a pro-Trump crowd at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., “to resist the globalists,” adding, “I don’t know how all this is all going to end, but if they want to fight, they better believe they’ve got one!”

Stone has maintained his innocence in the Capitol riot, telling ABC News earlier this month, “I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol.”

Stone spoke to ABC following the release of video footage that showed him mingling with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers on the morning of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

The New York Times reported last week that at least six people seen guarding Stone entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, based on a review of hundreds of videos and photos.

