Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Ohio State University Hosts Planned Parenthood-Supported ‘Sex Week’ – Campus Reform

Ohio State University hosted its third-annual “Sex Week” sponsored by the abortion giant Planned Parenthood. According to Campus Reform, the event lasted from Feb. 14-20 and featured virtual lectures such as “Talk on Healthy vs Toxic Masculinity,” “Beyond the Gender Binary,” “Abortions Explained Plainly,” “Kink 101,” and “Decolonizing Porn.”

9. Gender And Sexuality Studies Professor Applies Critical Race Theory To The Lives Of Shelter Dogs – The College Fix

A professor at the University of California-Riverside wrote a book that argues that animals are being put down in shelters because of “capitalism” and “white supremacy.” Gender and sexuality studies professor Katja M. Guenther wrote in her book “The Lives and Deaths of Shelter Animals” that shelter animals are subject to euthanization thanks to systems of “capitalism, anthroparchy, white supremacy, and patriarchy.”

8. Northwestern University’s Black History Month Program Includes Lesson On BDSM – Washington Free Beacon

Northwestern University’s multicultural center is hosting a “BDSM” workshop titled “unBound: Black Sexual Liberation” in light of Black History Month. According to a report from The Washington Free Beacon, the event was hosted by a person named Vee who considers themselves a “two spirit Black and Indigenous facilitator and healer.”

7. Fired Football Coach Sues School Officials For Alleged Retaliation Over Political Differences – New Boston Post

A former Massachusetts high school football coach is suing the Dedham Public School district after he was fired after privately disagreeing with the left-wing social justice curriculum being taught to his children.

6. Michigan School’s ‘Equity’ Training Calls ‘Objectivity’ A Form Of White Supremacy – The Daily Wire

The Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent attended an “equity learning” seminar, which taught school leaders that objectivity, among other traits, is a characteristic of white supremacy. According to a post from Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift, she attended an equity seminar led by the organization Equity Leader, which shared a slide describing the “characteristics of white supremacy culture.”

5. California School Board Members Appear To Mock Parents In Video – Fox News

California parents are calling for the resignation of the Oakley Unified Elementary School District Board of Trustees after board members made disparaging remarks about parents in an online meeting. In a video obtained by Fox News, school board members can be heard cursing and claiming that parents with children at home are using marijuana at increased rates.

4. Harvard Calls Women ‘Birthing People’ Because ‘Not All Who Give Birth’ Are Women – Campus Reform

A Harvard Med social media account referred to women as “birthing people.” According to Campus Reform, in an advertisement for a panel on “maternal justice,” the Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education account tweeted, “globally ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth.”

3. Fifth Graders Forced To Celebrate ‘Black Communism,’ Hold Mock ‘Black Power’ Rally, Honor Angela Davis – City Journal

Fifth-graders in Philadelphia were subjected to a celebration of “black communism” and a mock Black Power rally to honor well-known communist Angela Davis. According to City Journal, a teacher designed a social studies curriculum to celebrate Davis, praising the “black communist” for her fight against “injustice and inequality.”

2. New York School Encourages Parents To Become ‘White Traitors,’ ‘White Abolitionists’ – City Journal

A New York City public school sent out a graphic to parents encouraging them to become “white traitors” and “white abolitionists.” According to City Journal, the principal of East Side Community School in New York sent out a graphic detailing the eight types of “whiteness.” The graphic shows a scale of “white identities” ranging from good to bad.

1. Oregon Dept. Of Education: Asking Students To ‘Show Their Work’ Is A Form Of White Supremacy – The Daily Wire

A mathematics guide sent out to Oregon schools tells educators that asking students to show their work in math class is a form of white supremacy. In an email sent out by the Oregon Department of Education, teachers were encouraged to enroll in a course called “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction.” The course came with an 82-page instructional guide that lists the ways in which white supremacy is perpetuated in math class.

A report from The Washington Free Beacon uncovered that the guide was bankrolled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

