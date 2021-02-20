https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/entire-california-school-board-resigns-leaked-video-trashing-parents-wanting-schools-open/

NorCal – The entire school board of the Oakley Union Elementary School District resigned late Friday after a video of them mocking parents was leaked to the public.

The president of board, Lisa Brizendine, resigned first then the other three members – Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas resigned later Friday.

School board members in Oakley, CA were caught mocking and trashing parents who desperately want their children back in the classroom during a virtual meeting.

The board did not realize that parents could watch the meeting.

TRENDING: “Never Mistake My Quiet for Inaction” – Sidney Powell Speaks Out After SCOTUS Meetings Friday on Election Fraud — Expects Orders and Opinions Next Week

One of the board members said that parents just want schools to reopen so they can smoke weed during the day.

Board member Richie Masadas said that his brother had a medical marijuana service and “the clientele were parents with their kids in school.”

“They don’t know what goes on behind the scenes. It’s really unfortunate they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back,” said board member Lisa Brizendine.

More from Fox News:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

