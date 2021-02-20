https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-update-entire-california-school-board-resigns-after-members-get-caught-mocking-parents-urging-reopening-of-schools/

Members of a California school board resigned after they were caught mocking parents during a public video meeting about re-opening schools shuttered during the pandemic.

All four members, including President Lisa Brizendine of the Oakley Elementary School District board, resigned Friday, according to a Fox News report.

As previously reported by 100% FED Up, some members were caught unaware as they SWORE and BELITTLED parents who recorded them during a virtual school board meeting Wednesday.

Parents who are calling for schools to be reopened posted the video of the board meeting at which its members were apparently unaware parents were watching virtually.

The video shows trustee Kim Beede first asking her fellow board members, “Are we alone?”

Beede then said describing her reaction to one parent, “Bitch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f**k you up!”

WATCH:

The video also shows board member Richie Masadas suggesting parents want schools to reopen so they can get back to smoking marijuana during the day.

He said his brother had a medical marijuana service and “the clientele were parents with their kids in school.”

“When you got your kids at home no more smoking out,” Masadas is heard saying in the video.

A third board member, Lisa Brizendine, is heard saying parents “don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.”

“It’s really unfortunate they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.”

Kendra Romero posted the video to YouTube, where she wrote:

When the board isn’t aware that they are broadcasting to the public. Previously to this recording they began talking bad about parents of kindergartners, which prompted me to begin recording. This behavior is disgusting. As parents we should not tolerate for our representatives to behave in this manner. Oakley needs a new school board that will stand up for parents and their children.

BREAKING: Oakley, CA school board members caught on tape mocking parents who desperately need their kids back in the classroom. “Are we alone?” one says. “Bitch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f*** you up!” Another adds, “They want their babysitters back.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zMuFlqs4Gy — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021

“The comments made were not in alignment with our vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders. I know that we lost trust with the community. I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened,” said Schools Superintendent Greg Hetrick in a statement.

Brisendine later issued an apology. The other members of the board — Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas — resigned Friday.

