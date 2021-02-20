https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/entire-school-board-resigns-members-caught-mocking-parents-school-reopenings/

(100PERCENT FEDUP) – Members of a California school board resigned after they were caught mocking parents during a public video meeting about re-opening schools shuttered during the pandemic.

All four members, including President Lisa Brizendine of the Oakley Elementary School District board, resigned Friday, according to a Fox News report.

As previously reported by 100% FED Up, some members were caught unaware as they SWORE and BELITTLED parents who recorded them during a virtual school board meeting Wednesday. Parents who are calling for schools to be reopened posted the video of the board meeting at which its members were apparently unaware parents were watching virtually.

