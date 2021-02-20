https://www.oann.com/explosions-in-afghanistan-lead-to-multiple-casualties/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=explosions-in-afghanistan-lead-to-multiple-casualties

February 20, 2021

Kabul was rocked by a series of explosions after bombs went off in the Afghan capital. According to local authorities on Saturday, at least five people were killed and two others were injured due to the blasts.

One of three major explosions reportedly struck a vehicle belonging to an adviser to the Afghani president.

“The Ranger-type vehicle which was targeted belonged to Muhammad Mohaqiq, the president’s senior adviser on political and security affairs, and a party leader,” Ghulam Qader Sikandari, head of the office of President Mohammad said. “The vehicle occupants were moving towards the Pul-e-Surkh area, when their vehicle exploded near the Vahdat crossroads.”

Reports said two people died in that explosion, but the lawmaker was not in the vehicle at the time. Officials believe the Taliban was involved in the attack, though no group has claimed responsibility.

