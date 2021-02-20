https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/02/19/fauci-i-never-really-considered-resigning-under-trump/

During Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed he never seriously considered walking away from the Trump administration at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci told “The ReidOut” host Joy Reid that he thought it might be “gratifying for a moment.” However, he feared not having a “perch” on the White House’s coronavirus task force, which he said afforded him a platform.

“You know, Joy, I never really considered resigning because I felt, if I did, I would really leave a vacuum of somebody who — as you know, I would always tell the truth,” he said. “I would always be talking about what is based on data. And I was afraid that, if I just did this symbolic walking out, it would be gratifying for a moment, but then I would not be able to have the perch that I would have on the task force to make sure that we talk about truth and about science and about evidence, and not about anecdote.”

“So, the answer to your question is, I never seriously considered working out of that at all,” Fauci added.

