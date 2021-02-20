https://theredelephants.com/bill-gates-drinks-smells-poop-why-is-the-billionaire-obsessed-with-consuming-human-feces/

Bill Gates is full of shit.

While the entire world watches Bill Gates become the biggest farm land owner in the United States, they are all asking the same questions: What is he going to do with it? Well, for one thing, he could be building a giant poop farm to feed all of humanity after society collapses from switching to 100% green energy.

Bill Gates wants you to drink poop. In the future, you will be drinking water that came out of the rear end of your neighbors because it is good for the environment.

After you finish your bug burger, and a nice glass of poop water, you will then douse yourself in poop perfume before getting back to your workers pod on the 27th floor of the poop building on Bill Gates boulevard.

People always ask: “Why does Bill Gates smell like poop?”

Imagine the smell as Bill Gates stands before the nation explaining why your 10th regimen of vaccinations will protect you from an ever mutating virus that we’ve all already got and recovered from. 

Bill Gates says “I sniffed poop perfume.” And then he says “Trust me,”

Bill also claims that 4 out of 10 people don’t have a safe way to poop. 

It’s 2021, and if you do not have a safe way to poop by now then I don’t know what to tell you.

You will be drinking and sniffing poop in the future, you will be getting vaccinated and you will be happy.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...