Bill Gates is full of shit.

While the entire world watches Bill Gates become the biggest farm land owner in the United States, they are all asking the same questions: What is he going to do with it? Well, for one thing, he could be building a giant poop farm to feed all of humanity after society collapses from switching to 100% green energy.

I drank water made from human feces. Here’s an update on the machine that produced that water: http://t.co/Bd05wl9CAM pic.twitter.com/w78xVYswSH — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 12, 2015

Bill Gates wants you to drink poop. In the future, you will be drinking water that came out of the rear end of your neighbors because it is good for the environment.

Cheers to this engineering miracle. A machine that turns poop into tasty drinking water: http://t.co/vWJpdW00C5 pic.twitter.com/4ZjaftnuFl — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 8, 2015

After you finish your bug burger, and a nice glass of poop water, you will then douse yourself in poop perfume before getting back to your workers pod on the 27th floor of the poop building on Bill Gates boulevard.

People always ask: “Why does Bill Gates smell like poop?”

From poop water to poop perfume, I’m amazed by the innovation that’s underway in the field of sanitation: https://t.co/860qVmc277 pic.twitter.com/TIDEbWStr5 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 16, 2016

Imagine the smell as Bill Gates stands before the nation explaining why your 10th regimen of vaccinations will protect you from an ever mutating virus that we’ve all already got and recovered from.

I had a first in 2016…I sniffed poop perfume. Trust me, there’s a good story behind it: https://t.co/yPO2QdFOeM pic.twitter.com/Tgz7jEvAwR — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 8, 2017

Bill Gates says “I sniffed poop perfume.” And then he says “Trust me,”

Bill also claims that 4 out of 10 people don’t have a safe way to poop.

4 out of 10 people don’t have a safe way to poop – that’s 2.6 billion! — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 13, 2012

It’s 2021, and if you do not have a safe way to poop by now then I don’t know what to tell you.

You will be drinking and sniffing poop in the future, you will be getting vaccinated and you will be happy.

