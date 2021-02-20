https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603115e05db3705aa0aaecd9
France’s accelerating spread of Covid-19 is likely to prompt it to impose new restrictions, including regional lockdowns, the country’s health minister has said. The situation is especially bad in the…
Norma Jean Vescovo is retiring after decades of working to improve the lives of people with disabilities…
Services held via Zoom by Tapestry, a Unitarian Universalist congregation in Lake Forest, were no less sacred than in person, Gustavo Arellano writes….
Doctors, residents and family members have begun pushing to ease the crushing isolation in nursing home facilities, but regulators haven’t yet loosened rules that block most visitation….
Council President Nury Martinez requested a report on the city’s relationship with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California after a Times article detailed a pattern of accusations from w…