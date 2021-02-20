https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/florida-governor-ron-desantis-proposes-new-election-integrity-measures-wants-ban-mail-voting/

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing new measures in election security, including the banning of mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.

If the Republican party has any sense, they will launch a similar campaign nationwide.

DeSantis is a man to watch for the 2024 election and this is just one reason why.

The Blaze reports:

DeSantis proposes election integrity measures: Ban universal mail-in voting; ban ballot harvesting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday announced a series of new proposals to strengthen election integrity in Florida, touting the state’s previous successes and committing to transparency and security in elections moving forward. Speaking at a press conference in West Palm Beach with state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, DeSantis criticized ballot drop boxes, universal mail-in voting, and the practice of ballot harvesting, proposing new laws to ban or reform those election practices. “Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country,” DeSantis said of Florida’s performance in the 2020 election. “Other states took days, weeks, and even months to count their votes. And yet Florida, by midnight on election night, we had 99% reporting and 11 million votes counted, tabulated, and put out to the public. “It can be done and don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done.” “Last November, Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country,” DeSantis said in a statement announcing his proposals. “While we should celebrate this feat, we should not rest on our laurels.

This guy is awesome.

Today, I’m excited to announce new initiatives to ensure that Florida remains a leader on key issues regarding our electoral process, such as ballot integrity, public access to election information, transparency of election reporting and more. https://t.co/LwAWHKETnA — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 19, 2021

Last November, Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country. While we should celebrate this feat, we should not rest on our laurels. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 19, 2021

Are you listening. GOP? This is what leadership looks like.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

