Disney struck down Gina Carano, who is growing more powerful than they possibly imaginedpossibly imagined. You would think the company would know this after buying the original Star Wars trilogy. But that would require Disney executives bothering to have ever watched it. Instead, she got fired for not pandering to the social left enough. In my opinion. I’m assuming the opinion at Facebook is that she got fired for sharing a meme.

If she followed the usual script, she’d be destined to being the most popular sh*tposter on Twitter. Instead, she hooked up with notorious tumbler merchant Ben Shapiro. Gina is writing and directing her own movies. And maybe, setting an example encouraging other right-leaning actors to speak out.

The actress and former MMA champion is set to break her silence on Sunday morning. Deadline got a sneak preview.

I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend… Everyone is afraid of losing their job.

Disney as a company bullying people isn’t all that surprising. I mean, we’ve all seen South Park. Disney has been known to treat employees the same way the Communist Chinese government treats Disney. Allegedly.

This is where we come in. It’s clear you can’t openly be to the right of Karl Marx and still be successful in Hollywood. You CAN however have the freedom to do so if you’re taking control of your own career. Making your own movies. Working with other right-leaning people willing to put where mouths are. And knowing there’s is an audience out there who will have your back if you do. We need to make sure we’re that audience.

Gina Carano throwing it back in Disney’s leftist, CCP loving faces is the most important “culture war” development in some time. Let’s make sure it isn’t the last.





