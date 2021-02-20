https://www.oann.com/gop-slams-biden-admin-s-sweeping-immigration-reform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-slams-biden-admin-s-sweeping-immigration-reform

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Republicans slammed Joe Biden for creating a crisis at the border. His recent immigration policies have angered many as he seeks asylum for thousands of undocumented migrants.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took to social media on Saturday to say “Biden’s move to suspend deportations and block border security funds are creating a crisis on the border right now.”

Biden’s moves to suspend deportations and block border security funds are creating a crisis on the border right now. But instead of adjusting course, Democrats are doubling down on these dangerous policies with their proposed immigration bill. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 20, 2021

McDaniel added that instead of adjusting course, Democrats doubled down on these dangerous policies with their proposed immigration bill.

This came as more than 100 migrants stormed the El Paso border bridge with at least 25,000 migrants expected to enter the United States. Starting next week, about 25 migrants will be released each day into California and Texas.

Biden’s sweeping policies not only affect migrants who enter the country, but also federal officials’ ability to screen people who may have criminal backgrounds.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on Biden to reinstate ‘Operation Talon,’ a nationwide operation focused on removing convicted sex offenders who are in the U.S. illegally. On Saturday, Moody said there was “absolutely no reason” why Biden should have canceled the program, especially for states that rely on federal agencies to remove dangerous people.

While some Democrats expressed concerns about the sweeping immigration reform, Republicans said there needs to be more opposition from the Democrat Party. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) and Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) urged moderate Democrats to take a stand against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the party majority.

With the Senate split 50-50 and Democrats hanging on to a 10 person advantage in the House, Steube said there is a chance Democrats could oppose Biden’s orders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

