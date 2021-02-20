https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/harvard-launching-app-help-students-find-inclusive-bathrooms/

(FREE BEACON) – Harvard University will soon launch an app designed to help transgender students find inclusive restrooms on campus.

Harvard’s Gender Inclusive Restroom Mapping project aims to eliminate “restroom avoidance” and “experiences of anxiety around restroom use.” A team of collaborators that includes the school’s Title IX and BGLTQ Student Life offices has begun taking stock of the inclusive restrooms presently available at the university.

The group is working “in partnership with” the Office of the President and Provost, Harvard Medical School, and university faculty. Its online map will be launched this spring, the Harvard Crimson reported Friday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

