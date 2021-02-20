https://www.corbettreport.com/how-can-a-global-conspiracy-work-qfc-074-video/

<input id="powerpress_embed_40154-podcast_t" type="text" value="” onclick=”javascript: this.select();” onfocus=”javascript: this.select();” style=”width: 70%;” readonly=”readonly”>

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube



John writes in to ask how a global conspiracy can function and how it can be kept under wraps. Good question. Join James for this week’s edition of Questions For Corbett where he tackles the most common objections of the skeptics and their fallacious counter-arguments against the global conspiracy.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

