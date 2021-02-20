https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-did-this-get-past-cnn-censors/
“Rush’s legacy is more complicated than any caricature,” CNN’s @smerconish says about Rush Limbaugh after his death this week.
“Quite simply, there would never have been a President Donald Trump without talk show host Rush Limbaugh paving the way.” https://t.co/uXaPvcgiDo pic.twitter.com/RDzIgQXZD2
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 20, 2021
Michael Smerconish is about as fair as you can get on CNN.