Bette Midler is a sick person. She seriously needs to find a psychiatrist and sit with them for a few hours a day. Maybe several hours a day.

Instead of using the majority of her time taking advantage of her celebrity status to help people or to promote her career, she has spent about 99% of her Twitter addiction over the past four-plus years going after Trump, his supporters and any Republican that ticked her off.

And she wasn’t debating issues or ideology. There were just hate-filled Tweets, one after another.

The death of Rush Limbaugh was no different for her. Her sick behavior is on Twitter for all to see.

She Tweeted to Newt Gingrich that Limbaugh’s birth was a “tragic moment” and said “he was one of the vilest reptiles who ever trolled the planet. And of course, birds of a feather, Newt. Mend your ways, lest YOUR death bring the outpouring of joy so many feel at his demise.”

She also Tweeted “#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward. Bet it’s hot.”

But she still wasn’t done. In addition to those vulgar Tweets, she re-Tweeted Helen Kennedy’s Tweet (who?) that said “Life goal – not to have #restinpiss trend after I die.” Bette said, “see that #newt? #GlennBeck? #Rupert?”

So you see…the leftists don’t’ think THEIR reaction to conservatives (heir hate) is the problem. They think the victim of their hate is the problem.

Somehow, WE are the ones who made them all go on Twitter yesterday and use their evil hashtags of “good riddance” “rest in piss” and “rot in Hell” about Rush Limbaugh.

WE are responsible for their hatred trending on Twitter on Wednesday. They accept no responsibility for their evil behavior.

Sadly, Midler wasn’t the only hateful leftist out on Twitter or in the leftist news media going after Limbaugh yesterday.

They were everywhere – on websites, social media and on TV.

Sicko actor Billy Baldwin Tweeted, “Enjoy Hell.”

Sicko actress Amber Tamblyn Tweeted “rot in purgatory” and her husband Tweeted, “Cancer killed the cancer.”

And apparently, nothing that the leftists said about Limbaugh’s death violated any Twitter policies.

But Twitter has no REAL policies or standards other than to target conservatives.

After Rush’s death, the leftist media also displayed their parade of hate against him. The Huffington Post headlined their story with “The Bigoted King of Talk Radio.”

Left-wing news site Now (founded by HuffPo) Tweeted “During his decades-long media career, he used his platform to promote racism, Islamophobia, misogyny and conspiracy theories.”

Obviously, like many of the hateful leftists who went after him, they’ve never actually listened to his radio program for more than five minutes.

Limbaugh was the main “hate target” of the left for years and years before Trump came along but when Limbaugh died, they circled back to him yesterday since he couldn’t defend himself.

The leftists don’t just hate old white guys either even though that’s their number one target.

Evil and disgusting leftists are free to say what they want about any Conservatives – gay Conservatives, black Conservatives and female Conservatives or any other minority Conservatives.

All are fair game in the news and on all social media platforms.

It is obvious that the democrats don’t want unity. They want compliance.

And I certainly don’t want unity with any of their ideas or their disgusting and hateful behavior.

When you look at actual democratic policies, you see that democrats don’t actually care about people and they don’t want to give them the freedom to make their lives better.

Democrats take away our freedoms, opportunity and our money. They do this for their own power and personal wealth.

They don’t actually want what is best for the country or Americans. They want what is best for themselves and the democrat party.

In that effort, they call us racist and terrorists to vilify those of us who push back against them. They learned that strategy after targeting Limbaugh for years.

Their favorite go-to handbook is Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and in it, the book says “pick a target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.”

It’s gotten even easier for them to do those things over the years with the internet and social media.

We are all targets of that strategy too. Even people you think are normal democrats, somewhat moderate and sane people in your own family…They’ll come after you too.

They have been brainwashed by four years of leftist media and democrat hate. They will go after you and call you an evil person because that is what they are told.

They learn it from their political leaders news media, celebrities and educators.

They feel free to be hateful and don’t even feel bad about it because they see it every hour of every day coming from their party and their media. It’s encouraged.

They are not like us at all.

When Democratic Congressman John Lewis died of cancer, Conservative news media didn’t trash him. News outlets like Fox News and Newsmax had glowing segments of his good work and televised his funeral on their networks. I don’t remember any Conservatives celebrating his death.

Limbaugh doesn’t get that same treatment in the leftist media – or by elected Democrats.

Has Biden Tweeted anything about Limbaugh or made any public statements? Nope. Not yet. Where’s the love, Joe? Where’s the unity?

When Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Joe would say something about Limbaugh’s death, she wasn’t sure and answered, “certainly, you know, he – his condolences go out to the family and friends of Rush Limbaugh, who have – of course – have lost him today.”

That is, most likely, the extent of any sort of statement about Limbaugh that’s going to come out of Biden’s White House.

And if you are wondering if there are any elected democrats acting decent and passing along condolences to Rush’s family on Twitter? Maybe Kamala, Bernie or Pocahontas?

That would be a big N-O.

But it’s no big surprise really.

Maybe they should take the lead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who took the time to be a decent human being from halfway across the globe.

Netanyahu Tweeted, “I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh. He was a great friend of Israel and he stood by us through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly.”

And so will we.

This piece was written by Liberty Paige on February 19, 2021. It originally appeared in SteveGruber.com and is used by permission.

