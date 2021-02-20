https://www.oann.com/john-kerry-warns-of-so-called-climate-change-amid-familys-ownership-of-private-jet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=john-kerry-warns-of-so-called-climate-change-amid-familys-ownership-of-private-jet

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special climate envoy, is being called out for his climate change hypocrisy. In an interview with CBS on Friday, Kerry stated the earth only has nine years before so-called climate change takes a catastrophic toll on the planet.

We must adapt, driving toward net-zero emissions, and build resilience to protect our communities from the impacts of climate change. We’ll increase the flow of finance to adaptation and resilience initiatives while working to improve the quality of resilience programming. — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) January 28, 2021

Kerry even noted the measures in the Paris climate agreement are not be enough to slow down these changes.

“Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris, we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic,” Kerry said.

This, as recent reports show Kerry’s family still owns a private jet from his wife’s company, which emits 40 times more carbon than a commercial flight.

If it weren’t for Bill Gates and John Kerry reloading the atmosphere with carbon from their jets, the pastures on my farm would be gasping for CO2 ! — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 19, 2021

Financial disclosures in 2013 also show Kerry owned $1 million in the company’s assets through his wife.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

