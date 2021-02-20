https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/judd-legum-also-alerts-us-to-the-unfettered-conversations-going-on-in-the-clubhouse-audio-chat-app/

If you were with us the other night, you’ll know that the New York Times sent out a warning about the audio chat app Clubhouse — the reporters’ research showed that “unfettered conversations are taking place” on the app, “despite grappling with concerns over harassment, misinformation and privacy.” The Times seemed concerned that conversations were unfettered; perhaps it will dedicate the reporters to monitoring the app for misinformation and reporting any violations.

ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum is also sending up a flare about Clubhouse. He was listening in the other night and hearing a disturbing conversation about the storming of the Capitol January 6.

Listening to a large Clubhouse room where a speaker was talking about how horrible it was that members of Congress called the Capitol riot “white supremicist violence” Everyone agreed with him. No one seems to be aware that avowed white supremicists have been charged — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2021

Listening to this conversation it’s pretty clear to me that Clubhouse is successful, in part, because you say dumb stuff and it’s harder to be held accountable for it — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2021

Who is going to hold people accountable for saying dumb stuff? Big tech has already chased the “Nazis” off of Twitter and Facebook and onto Parler, which was then shut down. Now the Nazis are on Gab and Telegram and Clubhouse.

Nothing fascists hate more than unfettered conversations. https://t.co/PpoHGLGiaB — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 20, 2021

“fascist” is kind of rough, but i’m bored of “authoritarian.” — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 20, 2021

I love unfettered conversations. I’m actually willing to have a conversation instead of just expecting everyone to agree with me — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2021

Oh, sure you do. That’s why your mission over the past few years has been to shut down voices you disagree with. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 20, 2021

You spend your free time listening in on other people’s conversations so you can tattle on twitter about it and misrepresent what was said. — Admiral Kunkka (@SacredDriver) February 20, 2021

Have you met you? — Dr. Randingo (@BigHonkingRandy) February 20, 2021

You’re one of the biggest tattle-tale accounts next to Rupar — Sponsor an Overflow Facility Child Today (@SurrealEli) February 20, 2021

No way. (Juddlegum’s day job is getting people fired and deplatformed for unfettered conversation.) https://t.co/orT5qaCi2r — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 20, 2021

Get over yourself, you petty little fucking tyrant. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) February 20, 2021

I believe this is a human thing referred to as “a conversation”. — Libby Jones (@doc_haliday) February 20, 2021

Just the other day I heard two people talking to each other at work. Couldn’t believe it. Just saying words to each other back and forth out in the open. Chilling. — Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) February 20, 2021

If you think that’s crazy, in the before times people just spoke to each other in person. No recordings! Just with their mouths and ears and there was almost never any record of it at all! — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) February 20, 2021

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR pic.twitter.com/WqHqIQIIJq — mastaprincess (@mastaprincess) February 20, 2021

The modern embrace of Puritanism by the left is fascinating to watch. — Eli (@NotAmishEli) February 20, 2021

Fascinating and frightening. The need to control all human thought and speech is an emergent property of the left. — Deborah Morgan (@Huttoneer) February 20, 2021

I’m sorry this is happening to you — P Tee Dubya (@Ptwarg) February 20, 2021

Unfettered conversation is the new fascism. — KDF (@lifetruthbeauty) February 20, 2021

Oh look, the “accountability” police have showed up! Our moral betters will tell us how to think, and what we can and can’t say without incurring their benevolent wrath — grafix (@8minuteslate) February 20, 2021

Fetter ‘em Judd. — andandandapineapple (@andandandapine1) February 20, 2021

Omg. People having conversations with other people with out others who may not like them having the ability to go sift through everything to find something they can use against them. Thats sounds an awful like, well it sounds like the world pre social media. Cool. — RobH (@RobHaines905) February 20, 2021

“I can’t silence the people that I disagree with.” Solid take. — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) February 20, 2021

Yes, being able to say dumb stuff and not be “held accountable” for it by a class of self-appointed hall monitors, is in fact one of the elements of decent living. It was formerly known as “freedom of thought”. — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) February 20, 2021

You say dumb stuff daily and aren’t held accountable for it. — Andrew Smith (@oceansidewebtv) February 20, 2021

Judd have you looked into this thing called personal conversation and people’s ability in general to just say whatever they want? Wild stuff, you should investigate — Ben (@thethriftygene) February 20, 2021

Must be heartbraking for you as a journalist/commentator to know that somewhere someone is saying something that you can’t listen to and critique. — Propaganda (@Propaganda2020) February 20, 2021

We’re not exactly sure how it works, but couldn’t he have spoken up and become part of the conversation?

