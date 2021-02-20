https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/just-trump-speak-cpac-first-public-appearance-since-leaving-white-house/

President Trump will be a keynote speaker at CPAC in Orlando, Florida next week.

This will be Trump’s first public appearance since he left office.

A spokesman for CPAC confirmed to the New York Post that Trump is scheduled to speak Sunday, February 28, the last day of the conference.

NEW from me Trump WILL speak at CPAC this year

Trump’s popularity has soared since leaving office.

Last Monday Trump surprised Florida President’s Day rally goers and the crowd went wild!

Trump drove by rally goers in his motorcade during the West Palm Beach parade.

Meanwhile there is no fanfare for Joe Biden, and we’re supposed to believe he got 81 million votes in the 2020 election.

