(NATIONAL FILE) – Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce music artist Kanye West after years of marriage, TMZ reported Friday. The news comes after months of reports that the couple’s disagreements over politics, particularly West’s one-time support for President Donald Trump, were creating a serious rift in the relationship.

West had previously claimed during a presidential campaign event that Kardashian tried to have a doctor “lock me up” after he claimed that she wanted to abort their child:

“After officially beginning his presidential campaign with a wide ranging speech on Sunday in South Carolina, at one point poignantly discussing his mother’s decision not to abort him while pregnant, then his own wife struggling with the same decision when the couple learned they were expecting a child, West’s wife reportedly became concerned about the mental state of the artist and sought to have him placed in the custody of a doctor, he claimed on Twitter.”

