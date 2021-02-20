https://citizenfreepress.com/column-1/larry-kudlow-caught-on-hot-mic-kamala-thats-bullshit-unbelievable-falsehoods/
Larry Kudlow addresses his ‘bullsh*t!’ hot mic moment during debut of new Fox Business show: “Kamala Harris falsely telling Axios that the Biden administration is ‘starting from scratch’ on the vaccine rollout.. I’m not usually a guy who swears. But what the VP said burned me up” pic.twitter.com/ewbstygH3a
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 16, 2021
Funny moment from earlier today and then later Kudlow’s non-apology.