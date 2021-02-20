https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/20/liberals-refuse-to-believe-fake-ted-cruz-tweet-on-climate-change-that-went-viral-is-actually-fake-n1427070

Ted Cruz has been criticized by the media for vacationing in Cancún, Mexico, while Texas was experiencing severe winter weather that caused millions to endure power outages. Cruz, a U.S. senator, has no role in coordinating the state or federal responses to the crisis. Nevertheless, Cruz is being targeted. During the onslaught, a screenshot of an alleged tweet by Senator Ted Cruz went viral. You’ve probably seen it. The tweet, allegedly made in September 2016, shows Cruz saying, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.”

On Friday, Snopes, which is hardly known for being politically objective, debunked the tweet. “We looked through Cruz’ Twitter history, and there is no record of him having tweeted this, even in archived versions of his page from Sept. 2016. A look at ProPublica’s deleted tweets archive also showed no results from that date. He was also never quoted saying this publicly based on online searches.”

FAKE: The viral screenshot of a Ted Cruz tweet saying “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over” is doctored, per @snopes https://t.co/hyEmqag6LU pic.twitter.com/HOTji14Jki — PolitiFact Texas (@PolitiFactTexas) February 19, 2021

Unfortunately, like so much misinformation spread on social media, many on the left refuse to believe that the tweet (or the sentiment) is actually fake.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a real tweet. It’s literally something he would say because he does not believe in climate change. — ☕️ 𝕯𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗 ⚰️ (@gothiccvegan) February 20, 2021

He may not have said it, but you know he thinks it. So why bother refuting the screenshot when the spirit of the thought is true? — Whoopty Whoo The Precious Bongo Boy (@WhooptyWhooTPBB) February 20, 2021

Nah, it’s probably true. “Mostly real” is what I would go with. “Could be” works but isn’t strong enough; I want to really hit home with this news. — More Like Sandwich (@ArmedfceSndwich) February 20, 2021

Are we sure CruzQ did not SAY it but not tweet it? Sure sounds like something that would come from him. — Ellen McFarland (@efhmc1942) February 20, 2021

We don’t really put it past him to say that though — Kai Michael (@Real_Kaimeha) February 20, 2021

You KNOW Cruz said this. — LM (@tweetsclear) February 20, 2021

I choose to believe that it’s real, and there’s nothing you can about it. — Sam Shark (@collisguy1) February 20, 2021

Still sounds like something he’d say — Daisy (@Dcgirl3800) February 20, 2021

C’mon now, you’re going to defend Cajun Cruz? How disappointing. — Zachkary (@Zachkary) February 20, 2021

The words may not be his, but his mind isn’t far from it. — ᴀᴊᴀʏ ᴘʀᴀᴅʜᴀɴ 😷 (@ajayspradhan) February 20, 2021

While it may not be TRUE, it does sound like the kind of dumb thing he would say. — Donald Judas Trump (@DonJudasTrump) February 20, 2021

Of course he tweeted it. He’s probably said it out loud — Jan (@jan_hoc) February 20, 2021

To the left, it doesn’t matter if something isn’t true. If they still want to believe it, they will.

