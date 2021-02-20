https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/20/liberals-refuse-to-believe-fake-ted-cruz-tweet-on-climate-change-that-went-viral-is-actually-fake-n1427070

Ted Cruz has been criticized by the media for vacationing in Cancún, Mexico, while Texas was experiencing severe winter weather that caused millions to endure power outages. Cruz, a U.S. senator, has no role in coordinating the state or federal responses to the crisis. Nevertheless, Cruz is being targeted. During the onslaught, a screenshot of an alleged tweet by Senator Ted Cruz went viral. You’ve probably seen it. The tweet, allegedly made in September 2016, shows Cruz saying, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.”

On Friday, Snopes, which is hardly known for being politically objective, debunked the tweet. “We looked through Cruz’ Twitter history, and there is no record of him having tweeted this, even in archived versions of his page from Sept. 2016. A look at ProPublica’s deleted tweets archive also showed no results from that date. He was also never quoted saying this publicly based on online searches.”

Unfortunately, like so much misinformation spread on social media, many on the left refuse to believe that the tweet (or the sentiment) is actually fake.

To the left, it doesn’t matter if something isn’t true. If they still want to believe it, they will.

