https://justthenews.com/world/libyan-interior-minister-survived-attack-executed-against-his-motorcade?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government, lived through an armed attack executed against his motorcade by gunmen on Sunday.

At least one of Bashagha’s guards was hurt during the incident when the motorcade came under attack, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry said, according to the Associated Press. Bashagha’s guards pursued the perpetrators, detaining two and killing another, according to the spokesperson.

A statement from the Interior Ministry described the episode as an “attempted assassination” and said that Bashagha had been heading back to his residence when people in an armored vehicle carried out the attack, the wire service reported.

Libya descended into chaos following a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi, the outlet explained, noting that the nation has been split between two governments which are both backed by various militias and foreign powers.

“Earlier this month, an UN-picked body comprised of Libyans from both sides appointed an interim government — a three-member Presidential Council and a prime minister — to lead the country through elections, scheduled for Dec. 24,” the AP reported. “The newly appointed government, which has yet to resume its powers, called for judicial authorities to reveal the circumstances of the incident and bring those responsible before justice.”

