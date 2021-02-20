https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/madonna-reports-that-the-patriarchy-is-still-trying-to-cut-off-her-life-force-and-crush-her-neck-with-heavy-boots/

At this point, we suspect that Madonna’s life force comes from the drinking of human blood, but whatever the source, the patriarchy is trying to cut it off. We checked her timeline to see if there was some context for this tweet but we couldn’t find it.

The Patriarchy continues to try to crush my neck with their heavy boots, cut off my life force and take away my voice—Even those who call themselves artists…………..You know who you are!!! DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY! Now and Forever. #riskwhatyouvalue #valuewhatyourisk pic.twitter.com/A5BtfIIFNR — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2021

“You know who you are!!!” No, honestly, we don’t.

pic.twitter.com/bZ8372ROrI — Too Bright For Your Gaslight (@LNSmithee) February 20, 2021

Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) February 20, 2021

I wish I was as oppressed as you are. — Jason Scott (@JasonCoven) February 20, 2021

Yeah, if I was worth $850 million I’d feel the crushing oppression too. — Girl Friday85 (@GFriday85) February 20, 2021

I’m more embarrassed for you now than I was when you used sex to promote yourself. Sad. — 3 mile (Gab: @harecensus)🏃🏻‍♂️🇬🇧 (@HareCensus) February 20, 2021

I have loved you for years @Madonna, you helped me be a stronger woman, but the last couple of years I don’t know what has happened to you? Can’t you just be happy and content ever? Was it all for nothing but complaining? — PortCityPizzas (@PortCityPizzas) February 20, 2021

No matter how low my opinion of celebrities gets, they always find a way push it lower. It’s their greatest talent.😑 — Children Of The Dust (@Me2S3M) February 20, 2021

I wouldn’t recommend tweeting while high on psychedelics — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) February 20, 2021

Been on the sauce, dear? — (((Badger))) (@back_badger) February 20, 2021

You’re worth $850 million, have multiple homes in multiple countries, and are one of the most powerful women in show business. I’m not sure exactly how the patriarchy is oppressing you. — Unwarranted Design (@UnwarrantedDes) February 20, 2021

I think you’ll manage, bro — 絶望 Jess ジェス (@ZetsubouNigga) February 20, 2021

It took a while, but Madonna is a victim now. — Guy Like (@GuyLikesThat) February 20, 2021

I don’t think so, love — ((Ian R H)) (@IanRH64) February 20, 2021

Your net worth is $850M. pic.twitter.com/CqvFNwhHfQ — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) February 20, 2021

You’re going to need to offer some specifics… — Leigh F Goldman (@leighfgoldman) February 20, 2021

Talk about striking a pose. — Dan Grossman (@DanGrossmanATL) February 20, 2021

That tiara screams oppression, hope you’re ok. — The Needful (@pangolin_kin) February 20, 2021

Members of THE PATRIARCHY: Don’t forget to attend the meeting tonight to discuss this. — John Ma (@Maguipui) February 20, 2021

It’s your time to help defend @ginacarano . A woman that is getting the shaft from the powerful class that you belong to. Otherwise I don’t want to hear it. — Y 魄 LR35902 (@sarin5x_x) February 20, 2021

Amen! — GIANNA MARTINEZ (@GIARRIAZA) February 20, 2021

🤡 — Scott Tantino (@SpgttTartomp) February 20, 2021

pic.twitter.com/CacVzuU58q — A Corona of Infinite Facepalms (@Roykirk) February 20, 2021

1. Make career entirely based around exploiting heterosexual male instincts 2. Fight patriarchy 🤔 — Hubert Łępicki 🤍♥️🤍 (@hubertlepicki) February 20, 2021

Tell me @Madonna name the organizations that are holding you back and preventing you from succeeding? I’ll wait. — The bored guy (@Boredbutfunny) February 20, 2021

I hope this latest bid for relevancy works out for you. — The Horns of Simon (@seclaridge) February 20, 2021

Does Madonna still fantasize about blowing up the White House or is she cool with the old, rich white guy living there?

