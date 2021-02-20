https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/madonna-reports-that-the-patriarchy-is-still-trying-to-cut-off-her-life-force-and-crush-her-neck-with-heavy-boots/

At this point, we suspect that Madonna’s life force comes from the drinking of human blood, but whatever the source, the patriarchy is trying to cut it off. We checked her timeline to see if there was some context for this tweet but we couldn’t find it.

“You know who you are!!!” No, honestly, we don’t.

Does Madonna still fantasize about blowing up the White House or is she cool with the old, rich white guy living there?

