On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that she wants New York to receive more coronavirus relief funds, but is skeptical about whether New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) can be trusted with more money.

Malliotakis said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “So, there [are] a lot of concerns that we have. You know, me, as a New Yorker, of course I want to see New York receive more funds. … But I want accountability. Can we trust Mayor De Blasio and Andrew Cuomo with more money when we see how they’re using it currently without results? So, that is something that I’m looking forward to being a voice on, but I’m hoping we see more bipartisanship, like the president said he intended at the very beginning. We haven’t seen that so far.”

