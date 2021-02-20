https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539711-manhattan-da-subpoenaes-tax-agency-in-criminal-investigation-of-trump-reuters

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office recently subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as it ramps up a criminal investigation into former President TrumpDonald TrumpUN report says Erik Prince violated arms embargo against Libya: report Lee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE‘s company for potential tax fraud, according to Reuters.

New York City Tax Commission confirmed to the news outlet on Friday that it was subpoenaed, an indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. may be looking to assess Trump’s property tax filings and loan documents.

Investigators looking into Trump’s business will now be able to look through the tax agency documents in addition to previously subpoenaed records from Trump’s creditors to determine if the former president inflated his property value in an effort to get more favorable loans while recording lower values to reduce his taxes for the same properties, Reuters reported.

With the subpoena, the news outlet noted, the New York City Tax Commission may be more inclined to provide the courts with the Trump Organization’s detailed income and expense statements filed with the intention to lower taxes on commercial properties, including Trump Tower and Trump Plaza.

Vance’s office declined to respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Reuters reported that court filings have stated that Vance’s office is investigating “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization.

Vance’s investigation is reportedly the only known criminal probe of Trump’s real-estate dealings. New York State Attorney General Letitia James has led a civil investigation into whether or not Trump’s business reported false property values in order to get tax breaks, the outlet reported.

