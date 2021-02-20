https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2021/02/19/mark-steyn-absolutely-destroys-daily-beast-writer-going-after

A day after the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona had to delete a tweet that claimed Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson had used an altered photo of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), fill-in host Mark Steyn lampooned the “impeccably progressive, woke-stapo” Baragona’s epic fail on Thursday as having been bathed in the “sewer of pathetic contemptible Hispanic ophthalmophobia.”

Steyn went to a break promising a doozy of a take on the attempt by a guy “who gets paid to watch our show accused us of superimposing googly eyes on Miss Cortez’s face.”

After said break, Steyn said that it’s been such “a terrible, destructive year for the economy” that “many hitherto contented minimum wage busboys are now forced to do degrading, humiliating, soul crushing jobs, in which they’re paid to watch TV shows they don’t even like in hopes that the host will say something racist or transphobic that will give all the other touchy, twitchy pajama boys back at the office a fit of the vapors.”

This was where Baragona came in and Steyn pointed to the since-deleted take claiming “Tucker’s producers added googly eyes to AOC” in a graphic.

Reacting to the hot take, Steyn said such a claim would have been “odd…for any man who hadn’t been sniffing glue or suffered a concussion after falling trouser-less off the back of a dumpster in the early hours to make and as Justin Baragona was eventually forced to concede it wasn’t true, that is a completely un-doctored image of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

The snark was only getting warmed up as Steyn added that it seemed as though Baragona wasn’t “respecting” Ocasio-Cortez “for her incredibly brainy plan to rid the world of bovine flatulence” or complimenting her as “cute as crazy games high on the bovine flatulence” but wouldn’t because complimenting her would get “you…canceled as a sexist dinosaur.”

Steyn then lowered the boom:

Yet, it seems does it not that the only person actually disparaging a woman on the basis of her looks here is Justin Baragona, the impeccably progressive, woke-stapo Gauleiter, who looks at a young Hispanic lady’s beautiful face and instantly assume she has had googly eyes from the party store photoshopped onto them. What a hater? Has that Twitter weird beard vaporized him yet? Googly eyes from the German gook augen, as in ogling eyes, as in ma, she is making eyes at me. This is posterity-making eyes at you, Daily Beast boy. Do you want to waste your life making eyes at Tucker? It’s driven you to decenter racist sexist remarks about one of our most admired public figures, to nosedive into the sewer of pathetic contemptible Hispanic ophthalmophobia. Why not turn your life around and recognize that in the end, the gotcha game will get you, too? Why not grap that in a big, messy, diverse society, what we need is not hypersensitivity and walking around on eggshells, but insensitivity training? Letting it go. Letting it slide. Just oh, Robin oh, what am I on about even now? He’s probably tweeting the talking about bovine flatulence is a well-known white supremacist dog whistle.

Before moving onto the latest nonsense from Los Angeles County DA George Gascon, Steyn told Baragaona that while “the eye may be googly,” it nonetheless “sees you for what you are.”

To see the relevant FNC transcript from February 18, click “expand.”

FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight

February 18, 2021

8:13 p.m. Eastern [TEASE] MARK STEYN: Yesterday, this show broadcast a genuine picture of Congresswoman Sandy Cortez’s face. A writer for The Daily Beast who gets paid to watch our show accused us of superimposing googly eyes on Miss Cortez’s face. We will respond to this disturbing, sexist attack by The Daily Beast straight ahead. (….) 8:19 p.m. Eastern STEYN: It’s been a terrible, destructive year for the economy. The restaurant industry is caput, and many hitherto contented minimum wage busboys are now forced to do degrading, humiliating, soul crushing jobs, in which they’re paid to watch TV shows they don’t even like in hopes that the host will say something racist or transphobic that will give all the other touchy, twitchy pajama boys back at the office a fit of the vapors. And sometimes the host is just so thoughtless and uncaring, he doesn’t deliver. That was Tucker last night vis-a-vis Justin Baragona, whose job is to watch Tucker for his masters at The Daily Beast. It would have been the work of moments to throw a white supremacist bone to poor old Justin. But lousy heartless Tucker couldn’t be bothered. So eventually, Justin was forced to fall back on this: “So it appears that Tucker’s producers added googly eyes to AOC in this image.” That would be an odd charge for any man who hadn’t been sniffing glue or suffered a concussion after falling trouser-less off the back of a dumpster in the early hours to make and as Justin Baragona was eventually forced to concede it wasn’t true. That is a completely un-doctored image of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now, I never comment on a woman’s looks because the chicks don’t dig it these days. So, you can say why, Miss Ocasio-Cortez, you’re beautiful without your glasses, because guys like Justin Baragona will say you’re not respecting her for her incredibly brainy plan to rid the world of bovine flatulence. I happen to like bovine flatulence. It’s my preferred aftershave scent, but if I weren’t so cowed by political correctness, I’d say boy, that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one crazy braud with the bovine flatulence stuff, but she’s kind of cute as crazy games high on the bovine flatulence go. You can’t do that, because you’ll get canceled as a sexist dinosaur. If I was foolish enough to say anything like that on air, I’d be dead. Yet, it seems does it not that the only person actually disparaging a woman on the basis of her looks here is Justin Baragona, the impeccably progressive, woke-stapo Gauleiter, who looks at a young Hispanic lady’s beautiful face and instantly assume she has had googly eyes from the party store photoshopped onto them. What a hater? Has that Twitter weird beard vaporized him yet? Googly eyes from the German gook augen, as in ogling eyes, as in ma, she is making eyes at me. This is posterity-making eyes at you, Daily Beast boy. Do you want to waste your life making eyes at Tucker? It’s driven you to decenter racist sexist remarks about one of our most admired public figures, to nosedive into the sewer of pathetic contemptible Hispanic ophthalmophobia. Why not turn your life around and recognize that in the end, the gotcha game will get you, too. Why not grap that in a big, messy, diverse society, what we need is not hypersensitivity and walking around on eggshells, but insensitivity training. Letting it go. Letting it slide. Just oh, Robin oh, what am I on about even now? He’s probably tweeting the talking about bovine flatulence is a well-known white supremacist dog whistle. The eye may be googly, Justin Baragona, but it sees you for what you are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

