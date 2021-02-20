https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/massive-crowd-two-supporters-welcomes-81-million-vote-recipient-kamala-harris-back-california-home-video/

Reported 81 million vote recipient Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were greeted by all of two supporters when the couple returned to their Los Angeles home in Brentwood on a sunny Friday afternoon for the first time since Harris was sworn in as vice president last month. Video taken by a local reporter shows an older couple standing in the curb lane waving while holding an American flag and a Biden-Harris campaign sign as Harris’ motorcade drove by. The video shows no one else on the street except for a news videographer filming the motorcade.

Screen image.

Video posted to Twitter by Alex Biston with CBSLA and KCAL9:

TRENDING: “Never Mistake My Quiet for Inaction” – Sidney Powell Speaks Out After SCOTUS Meetings Friday on Election Fraud — Expects Orders and Opinions Next Week

Harris has no public events planned and is reportedly spending the weekend packing for her expected four-year stay in D.C.

In contrast to Harris’ sparsely attended welcome home reception, President Trump–who received 74 million votes in the contested results of the November election–was greeted by thousands of cheering supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida last Monday for a Washington’s Birthday – President’s Day street side rally as his motorcade drove by taking the former president to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

President Trump drive by in Florida! 🇺🇸 Happy President’s Day! Via YouTube RSBN: https://t.co/e9dou7zecA pic.twitter.com/XMtsq2ho7o — Stormbeast (@Stormbeast1994) February 15, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

