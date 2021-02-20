https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/maybe-the-us-shouldnt-consider-its-own-droplet-joe-mascot-to-make-vaccination-less-scary-for-kids/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already promoted an animated rap video by Hip Hop Public Health that is supposed to encourage blacks to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but the United States doesn’t have a vaccination mascot like Brazil to help kids get over the fear of being vaccinated. Hollaria Briden says that “Droplet Joe” appears to work wonders in Brazil, but we don’t know if it would translate to American audiences.

First, here’s what Droplet Joe is supposed to look like:

And here’s the cut-rate Dropet Joe that’s been showing up at vaccination sites:

The U.S. should consider its own “Droplet Joe” mascot to make the vaccination process less scary for our children; it appears to work wonders in Brazil. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/uInyzWNurX — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) February 20, 2021

What is that thing and why would you want to be closed up in a doctor’s office with it?

Yeah that’ll go over well in America — ☾ kim (@slippinkimmy) February 20, 2021

I’m pretty sure the Democrats have done something like this before. — GoSellCrazy… (@rrobertschwartz) February 20, 2021

Hey @GovernorVA! What’s your schedule looking like these days? — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) February 20, 2021

Uhhhhh. Okie Dokie, I guess. — The Almighty Westiclese (@Westafari) February 20, 2021

Omg 😂😂😂 Asteroid please hit us now 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/pQWdsp8z7J — Suzoo (@Suzoo305) February 20, 2021

Related:

‘If doc says it’s good then trust me, it’s good’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo shares cringe-inducing music video to promote vaccination among blacks https://t.co/CVZm2QSSht — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

