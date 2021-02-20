https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/maybe-the-us-shouldnt-consider-its-own-droplet-joe-mascot-to-make-vaccination-less-scary-for-kids/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already promoted an animated rap video by Hip Hop Public Health that is supposed to encourage blacks to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but the United States doesn’t have a vaccination mascot like Brazil to help kids get over the fear of being vaccinated. Hollaria Briden says that “Droplet Joe” appears to work wonders in Brazil, but we don’t know if it would translate to American audiences.

First, here’s what Droplet Joe is supposed to look like:

And here’s the cut-rate Dropet Joe that’s been showing up at vaccination sites:

What is that thing and why would you want to be closed up in a doctor’s office with it?

