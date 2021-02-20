https://mediarightnews.com/mike-lee-rebukes-romneys-impeachment-vote-i-didnt-defend-anyone-voting-to-convict-nor-would-i-my-vote-to-acquit-was-correct/

A recent article in the Salt Lake City Tribune suggested that U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) defended U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting to convict former President Trump in last week’s impeachment trial.

Lee shared the article in a tweet, rebuking the claim and said, “This headline is not only misleading, but affirmatively deceptive. The Salt Lake Tribune will stop at nothing to undermine and create divisions within the Republican Party.”

“I didn’t defend anyone voting to convict. Nor would I. My vote to acquit was correct,” Lee added.

I didn’t defend anyone voting to convict. Nor would I. My vote to acquit was correct. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 20, 2021

The Tribune used quotes from different parts of the statement that Lee issued yesterday and spliced them together to reach their conclusion.

Lee’s statement was titled, “All Republicans have more work to do as we chart the proper course for our party.”

The quote that the Tribune used from the first paragraph of the statement read, “Although Senator Romney and I usually vote together — and with a majority of Senate Republicans, we voted differently.”

Then from the second paragraph, they added, “It shows neither one of us blindly defers to anyone.”

Lee is scheduled to be attending a high-priced fundraiser for his reelection campaign tonight at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with U.S. House Reps Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).