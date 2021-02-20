https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mitch-mcconnell-thinks-stupid-fundraising-off-trumps-name/

The Republican pond scum that inhabits Washington, DC, especially the jelly-fish squirming around the U.S. Senate, genuinely believes most Americans are gullible fools and can easily be duped to give money to the very people who betrayed Donald Trump and the 75 million-plus who voted for him.

Talk about Chutzpah. The same crew that abandoned Donald Trump on January 6 is using his name to raise money.

I got the following in my inbox today–this is NOT from Donald Trump and the money does NOT go to Donald Trump:

TRUMP HAS BROKEN HIS SILENCE!We need 1,000 patriots to STAND WITH TRUMP before midnight tonight!If you are a proud Trump Supporter, then now is the time! Democrats have tried to convict Trump through two sham impeachment trials. And now that they have failed, the Far Left’s new priority will be to go erase every achievement President Trump and Republicans achieved over the last four years. If you care about protecting Trump’s legacy, then we need you now! Thank you, NRSC HQ

Pay careful attention to the fine print that appears at the end of the message:

If you want to help Republicans TAKE BACK THE SENATE, text WIN to 55404 to receive mobile alerts! Message and data rates may apply. Text “STOP” to opt-out. T&C/Privacy Policy. Paid for by the NRSC.

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.NRSC.org Contributions to the NRSC are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes. NRSC, 425 2nd Street NE, Washington D.C. 20002

This is as swampy as it gets. This entity works for Mitch McConnell, not the Trump voters.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is a national political committee and subsidiary of the Republican Party which supports campaigns of Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. According to the group’s website, it is “the only national organization solely devoted to strengthening the Republican Senate Majority and electing Republicans to the United States Senate.”[1] As of February 2021, the NRSC’s chairman is Sen. Rick Scott (R–Fla.)

Nowhere on the NRSC site can you find an official message protesting the election fraud. Nope, more business as usual. Raise more money to stuff into the pockets of SWAMP approved sychophants who despise Trump voters.

Just to remind you how corrupt this place is, do you recall seeing much reporting or commentary on the following (source the New York Post):

A former staffer for Senate Republicans and the Republican National Committee was arrested on child pornography charges at his home in Washington, D.C. Ruben Verastigui, 27, allegedly admitted being part of a child porn ring, authorities said. He was charged with distributing child pornography after a year-long investigation, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police. Verastigui allegedly received videos of children being abused as part of an online group that authorities from the Department of Homeland Security’s Child Exploitation Unit dubbed “Application A” in court papers describing their investigation. They did not name the website to protect ongoing work.

And lest you think that just because Rick Scott is heading up this effort that he will support Trump’s agenda, consider the following:

ACTION ALERT 2 Federal Legislation



Contact Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott to Drop Support of Gun Confiscation Bill S 292



Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott (are) acting more like California Democrats than Florida Republicans.



Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott just announced they’re teaming up with radical anti-gun Democrats to push a “Red Flag” Gun Confiscation bill, S. 292.1



S.292 is a bill to provide family members of an individual who they fear is a danger to himself, herself, or others, or law enforcement, with new tools to prevent gun violence.2



With friends like these, who needs enemies?



Weneed to stop this trend of Republican-sponsored gun confiscation in its tracks.



Demand they withdraw their “Red Flag” Gun Confiscation bill and stop trying to appease the gun grabbers immediately



Email Senators Rubio and Scott today. Your message can be as simple as:



As a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, I demand you withdraw your support for S. 292, unconstitutional “Red Flag” Gun Confiscation.



Enter your email at these addresses:



Sen. Marco Rubio: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact



Sen. Rick Scott: https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/contact_rick

We need to continue to remind the Republican establishment that the have betrayed Donald Trump and his base. Do not be fooled. They just want your money to use for their own purposes. They don’t care about you or Trump’s vision to take care of Americans first.