In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo and his health commissioner offered a full-throated defense Friday of their March decision to require nursing homes to accept patients recovering from COVID-19, saying it was the best option for overwhelmed hospitals that desperately needed to free up beds. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke during a news conference Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

State Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) said he’s considering a gubernatorial run to challenge embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

On Saturday, Reed said he’s “definitely” looking at a run, adding people across the state are supporting the challenge. Earlier this month, he suggested Cuomo’s days as governor are “numbered.”

Reed slammed Cuomo after the Democrat tried to shift the blame for nursing home deaths onto Republicans.

“Bottom line is, it’s not a political witch hunt,” Reed said. “This is about getting justice for 15,000 people who died because he ordered COVID-19 patients into our nursing homes where non-COVID patients were living.”

Cuomo has repeatedly come under fire during the pandemic, which has only worsened in recent weeks. Reed warned New York doesn’t have much time left to get its fiscal house in order.

