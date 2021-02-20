https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/never-mistake-quiet-inaction-sidney-powell-speaks-scotus-meetings-friday-election-fraud-expects/

The US Supreme Court was set to consider President Trump’s voter fraud cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan on Friday.

These three cases are on the Supreme Court docket for Friday.

SCOTUS Conference today includes Trump’s Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Election Fraud cases.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/qHR714K1IN — Vernon (@ReduxVernon) February 19, 2021

TRENDING: John Kerry Blames Frigid Temperatures and Record Cold on Global Warming, Says We have 9 Years Left to Save the Planet (VIDEO)

As a reminder, Pennsylvania Democrat officials changed the election rules weeks before the election without consulting the legislative branch. This is unlawful in the state. It will be interesting to see if SCOTUS is the latest lawless branch of government following today’s decisions.

Here is more on Friday’s Supreme Court cases.

Case Number 20-542

Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Petitioner v. Veronica Degraffenreid, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al. It used to be Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Petitioner v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al.

Case Number 20-574

Jake Corman, et al., Petitioners v. Pennsylvania Democratic Party, et al.

Case Number 20-799

L. Lin Wood, Jr., Petitioner v. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, et al.

Case Number 20-815

Timothy King, et al., Petitioners v. Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, et al.

Case Number 20-845

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Petitioner v. Veronica Degraffenreid, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al. – Used to be Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Petitioner v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al.

Case Number 20-882

Donald J. Trump, et al., Petitioners v. Joseph R. Biden, et al.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who was silent all day on Friday, posted updates on her Telegram page on Friday night.

Sidney Powell told her 408,000 followers that she expects orders to come out on Monday of next week. Sidney Powell expects opinions to be announced on Thursday.

More from Sidney.

Expect news on the 2020 election fraud cases on Monday or Thursday.

We will soon find out if the entire judicial branch is as corrupted at the Department of Justice.

God help us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

