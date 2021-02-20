https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/new-blues-clues-abc-song-goes-lgbtqia/

(NEWS BUSTERS) – The past few years have seen a plethora of LGBTQIABCDEFG targeting of preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school audiences.

Cross-dressing actor Billy Porter appeared in a gown on the show Sesame Street. Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Nina West created a kids’ ABC song using drag terminology. The classic children’s cartoon Arthur had a same-sex wedding and PBS Kids sang about two dads and a baby. My Little Pony introduced a lesbian couple. Nickelodeon, alongside regularly promoting LGBTQIA+ propaganda on its children’s shows, outed SpongeBob.

So, it is no surprise that Blue’s Clues & You, Nickelodeon’s reboot of the beloved children’s classic, would insert sexual identitarianism into its programming.

