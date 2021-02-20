https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603213005db3705aa0aaf9f9
Protesters gathered again Sunday all over Myanmar, a day after security forces shot dead two people at a demonstration in the country’s second biggest city. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was the first confir…
Megyn Kelly is not a fan of Andrew Cuomo. During a recent episode of her podcast, her guest was former FOX News host Eric Bolling. They talked about the nursing home scandal engulfing Cuomo. Kelly did…
Facebook has removed the main page of the Myanmar military after two people were gunned down while protesting against a coup that toppled the government earlier this month….
“Saturday Night Live” roasted Sen. Ted Cruz, who flew to Cancún as millions of Texans suffered without heat and power….
Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1…