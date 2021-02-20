https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/539710-newsmax-guest-mocks-bidens-senior-dog-champ-unlike-a

Newsmax host Greg Kelly took aim at President BidenJoe BidenREAD: House Democrats’ mammoth COVID-19 relief bill House panel unveils .9T relief package Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE’s dog Champ on Friday, mocking his appearance during a segment of his show.

“Did you see the dog?” Kelly asked, referring to Champ. “Doesn’t he look a little, uh— a little rough? I love dogs but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.”

Kelly then compared Champ to Buddy, former Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonOn The Trail: The political perils of Snowmageddon Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer Recycling: Not your father’s environmental issue MORE’s labrador retriever and Millie, former president George H.W. Bush’s English springer spaniel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember Buddy, I remember Millie, I remember lots of dogs ,but not a dog who seems, I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting,” Kelly said.

Kelly then introduced two guests. One of the guests, Craig Shirley, said Champ looked “very dirty and disheveled, and very unlike a presidential dog like Millie or Victory, or any other dog that I’ve seen in the White House.”

The video garnered backlash on Twitter, with one liberal commentator tweeting: “This is a 12-year old German Shepherd – a senior dog. And you’re insulting his APPEARANCE? He’s in better shape than any of you – and smarter than all of you combined.”

Quick message to @gregkellyusa @newsmax @CraigSmpa and @DougWead : Fuck You. This is a 12-year old German Shepherd – a senior dog. And you’re insulting his APPEARANCE? He’s in better shape than any of you – and smarter than all of you combined. https://t.co/1uH3VY4hiK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

WTF? Nexmax’s Greg Kelly is now attacking @POTUS‘ German Shepard, Champ, for being dirty and “unlike a presidential dog.” Seriously? I would be willing to bet Champ is cleaner than Greg Kelly and most of the people who appear on his show. What a loser.

pic.twitter.com/8WRAqkDIB5 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 20, 2021

Brian Williams, host of MSNBC’s 11th Hour, also took aim at Newsmax for the segment.

“And think of it this way; if Champ were to meet Greg Kelly, he would probably love Greg Kelly unconditionally,” Williams said. “Because that’s what dogs do, probably also why there are no dogs anchoring Newsmax.”

Champ, a 12-year-old- German Shepard, has been in the Biden family since 2008. The average lifespan of a German Shepard is between nine and 13 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

