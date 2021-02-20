https://www.oann.com/ntsb-faa-investigating-united-airlines-plane-engine-failure/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ntsb-faa-investigating-united-airlines-plane-engine-failure

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Colorado Police investigated an emergency landing by a commercial plane that was headed towards Honolulu. On Saturday, a Boeing 777 200 left the Denver International Airport, but it was forced to turn around when debris started to fall from the plane into the surrounding neighborhoods.

This is the moment United flight 328 landed at Denver International Airport after experiencing an engine explosion: pic.twitter.com/8d2E3fTGuW — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 20, 2021

Officials said the plane experienced a right engine failure shortly after takeoff, but was able to land safely. A little more than 200 passengers were on board, however, no injuries were reported.

JUST IN: Denver International Airport officials tell us United Airlines Flight 328 bound for Honolulu returned to the airport after an engine problem. Neighbors heard a loud boom, took these photos of what look like Boeing 777 engine nacelle in their yards. pic.twitter.com/mklpz3VG4F — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 20, 2021

Officials worked to locate all of the debris. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the incident.

Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/tmos5HBVwV — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

