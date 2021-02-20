https://www.dailywire.com/news/passenger-plane-emergency-lands-after-engine-failure-debris-falls-from-sky

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver, Colorado, after its engine failed and appeared to have caught fire with passengers on board.

United Airlines flight 328 had just taken off when it was forced to return to Denver, Colorado, due to a “reported engine issue,” Denver International Airport officials said Saturday afternoon. “The aircraft has landed safely and no injuries have been reported. Big thanks to the pilot and crew for safely landing the aircraft,” tweeted the airport.

United flight 328 departed from DEN this afternoon and returned shortly after with a reported engine issue. The aircraft has landed safely and no injuries have been reported. Big thanks to the pilot and crew for safely landing the aircraft. — Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) February 20, 2021

United Airlines posted the following statement to social media on Saturday evening: “Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement.”

Video posted to social media, purportedly taken by a Flight 328 passenger, shows that one of the plane’s engines appears to have caught fire prior to landing. In another video, also focused on the engine, passengers can be heard cheering once the plane finally touches the tarmac.

This video was taken by a passenger on the flight. I take no credit for this video. — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

BREAKING This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA Passengers cheer. You can see damage to right engine. Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

MORE VIDEO from United Flight 328 Flight took off around 12:49pm. Landed 40 minutes later Courtesy: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/bh4g2hEhJ3 — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

According to the Broomfield Police Department, the plane also dropped debris in several neighborhoods, including in front of homes and in a park. No injuries on the ground have been reported, according to the department.

If you were injured by falling debris please call 911 to let us know asap. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

If you find debris PLEASE don’t touch it or move it. The @NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation. Thank you. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew members, according to Reuters reporter David Shepardson. The police department has warned people on the ground to report any found debris, and to not touch anything they find.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Saturday afternoon that it will investigate the incident in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation and provide updates.

