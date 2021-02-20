https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/polands-important-opposition-party-now-favor-abortion-demand/

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Poland’s primary opposition party will seek not only to reinstate eugenic abortion, but to introduce abortion on demand. Yesterday Poland’s center-left Platform Obywatelska (PO, Civic Platform) presented its new “Pact for Women” which would offer free contraception, including the abortifacient morning after pill, IVF treatment, and legal abortion up to 12 weeks.

In difficult circumstances and after medical and psychological advice, a woman should be supported in her decision to abort her baby, according to the PO.

The position paper, which the PO party hopes to develop into a bill, also includes more financial assistance to families raising disabled children.

