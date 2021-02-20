http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jegKkes-Y1Q/

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) round out the top tier in a non-Trump 2024 GOP field, results from an Echelon Insights survey released this week show.

The survey, taken February 12-18 among 1,005 registered voters and 430 GOP voters or leaners, asked respondents, “Would you like to see Donald Trump run for President in 2024?”

While a majority of registered voters, 62 percent, said no, 55 percent of GOP voters or leaners said yes, up from the 45 percent who said the same last month:

The survey also asked respondents to rank who they would support in a non-Trump GOP field, as recent surveys examining hypothetical 2024 GOP primary fields consistently show Trump dominating the field.

“If Donald Trump does NOT seek the Republican Party nomination for President in 2024 and the Republican presidential primaries were being held today, for whom would you vote?” it asked.

Twenty-one percent chose Pence, followed by Cruz, DeSantis, and Donald Trump Jr. with ten percent, eight percent, and eight percent, respectively. That reflects a two-point jump for Cruz and six-point jump for the Florida governor since January. Notably, the survey concluded as Cruz faced backlash for his controversial trip to Cancun.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley garnered six percent support, followed by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) with four percent. The remaining candidates, which included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Tucker Carlson, and Dave Portnoy, garnered two percent support or less:

When asked if they would support Trump or another candidate in a presidential primary held today, Trump led, with 41 percent indicating that they would “definitely” support him and 14 percent saying they would “probably” support him.

Overall, Trump’s GOP support post-presidency appears to be on the rise, posing an issue for establishment Republicans.

“The 10-point lead between GOP voters supporting the Republican Party over Trump and those supporting Trump over the Party has narrowed since January, with just 44% now supporting the Party over Trump and 42% supporting Trump over the GOP,” the survey found:

