The Daily Mail reported yesterday:

An attorney who represented President Trump during his second impeachment trial claims he has been ‘cancelled’ by a law school after they rescinded their offer to have him teach a class there.

David Schoen, 63, made the revelation during an interview on Newsmax Thursday night, but stopped short of naming the school.

‘I had hoped to teach a law school class in the fall,’ Schoen told network anchor Greg Kelly.

‘I had been in talks with a law school about teaching a civil rights course. I’ve got 36 years of experience as a civil rights lawyer, working major cases. I love being around the students.’

However, Schoen says he contacted the school prior to accepting President Trump’s offer to work on his trial team and administrators told him they would no longer be interested in having him join the faculty.

‘I was told it would be [an impediment]. Some faculty and students would feel uncomfortable to have me on campus if I were getting involved in this case.

‘I felt that was a sad commentary, quite frankly,’ Schoen declared.