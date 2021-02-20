https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539705-proud-boys-member-warns-im-coming-for-you-as-sacramento-gop-votes-to

A member of the Proud Boys warned the Sacramento GOP that he was “coming” for them as the party voted to expel him.

The Sacramento County Republican Party expelled Jeffrey Perrine from the party’s central committee on Wednesday during a Zoom meeting, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Video of the meeting, which Perrine recorded and shared on YouTube, shows Perrine making the comment as Micah Grant, treasurer of the party, was explaining why his past actions were inappropriate.

“I’m coming for you, bro. I’m coming for you, I’m coming for you, I’m coming,” Perrine said.

As another member of the committee seconded the motion, Perrine appears to make a gesture at the screen, and mutters “F—ing minorities.”

Perrine told the newspaper that he was angry at the time, and that his comments were not meant to be threatening.

“I personally don’t feel it’s a racist statement,” Perrine said. “We had one Black person on the central committee and he’s who they got to throw me out.

The party said in a statement on Wednesday that it voted to remove Perrine “in response to his desire to maintain membership in an organization despite his views and actions being categorically inconsistent with the values of the Republican party.”

Party chair Betsy Mahan told The Bee that she read an interview in the newspaper saying he was no longer member of the Sacramento Proud Boys, but was still a national member. She also found social media evidence of him participating in events where he confronted protesters.

During his opening statement at the meeting, Perrine warned that he was recording the meeting, and planned to sue the party in federal court.

“I’m going be bringing a case against you people for violating my civil rights,” Perrine said. “So I just want to forewarn all of you that choose to vote against me — to remove me for my freedom of association — I will be presenting you with paperwork and I’ll sue you in federal court for my violations of my different civil rights.”

