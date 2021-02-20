https://bigleaguepolitics.com/raytheon-awarded-49-million-dod-contract-weeks-after-former-board-member-lloyd-austin-confirmed-as-defense-secretary/

A left-wing extremist arrested and charged with a terrorist plot to confront and kidnap protestors at the Florida Capitol identified billionaire George Soros as his “sponsor” in a YouTube video. Daniel Alan Baker, 33, has been federally charged with transmitting a threat to kidnap or injure.

Baker appears to have fought overseas with a Kurdish militia group identified as a terrorist organization by the State Department, the Marxist PKK. He’s an Army veteran who appears to have been discharged after going AWOL before a deployment.

Baker has been charged for an alleged plot involving a group of armed leftists surrounding pro-Trump protestors at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration. It’s unclear if right-wing protestors even intend to demonstrate at the site, and Baker’s dangerous attempt to incite an armed confrontation may never have advanced beyond speculative stages.

A “call to arms” flier seen on Baker’s YouTube channel calls for Florida residents to surround supposed “racists” and to “trap them inside” the State Capitol, advocating for the kidnapping of supposed Inauguration demonstrators.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In a YouTube video calling for doxxing attempts on individuals present at the raucous US Capitol riot, Baker brags of having acquired the globalist oligarch as a “sponsor,” implying that the megabillionaire had provided him with an “antifa card.”

Baker’s remarks may have been hyperbole, intentionally seeking to draw attention from critics of the Hungarian-born liberal kingpin.

A charging affidavit also alleges that Baker advocated for the assassination of United States military officers on his YouTube channel, a threat that could potentially incur even more serious criminal charges.

The FBI believes that Baker intended to assassinate Turkish military personnel training in the United States, and that he was on the scene during Seattle’s Capital Hill Autonomous Zone anarchist rebellion. Baker identified himself as a “hardcore leftist” on his personal social media, as well, urging his followers to “prepare for war” after the November 3rd election.

Follow me on Twitter @Wildman_AZ, on Parler @Moorhead, and on Gab @WildmanAZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

