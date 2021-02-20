https://mediarightnews.com/report-trump-has-over-100-million-dollars-in-support-for-new-media-platform/

A report has come out that former President Donald Trump has told friends of his that he has over 100 million dollars in support to build his own Social Media Platform. This comes as Trump has been banned from Twitter for over a month now and many close to him like General Flynn have been permanently suspended and will never be back on again.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal attributed Trump allegedly “inciting violence” for the reason of Trump being removed forever. Segal said, “When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform … Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence.”

Twitter CFO Ned Segal says former President Trump will never be allowed back on the platform: “When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform … Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence.” pic.twitter.com/5iwdXRDQcO — The Recount (@therecount) February 10, 2021

Following that Trump hinted and expressed interest in starting his own Social Media Platform saying on Newsmax this past Wednesday, “There is also the option of building your own site because we have more people than anybody, so you can literally build your own site. But we were being really harassed on Twitter. They were putting up all sorts of flags, I guess they call them, they were flagging almost anything you said.”

Now Trump seems to have the power and support from donors to build his own site as even some from Silicon Valley have reportedly had enough with Big Tech Censorship and are willing to support his Social Media venture financially. Trump already has the popularity to do so and if he also has the needed financial support then he will be able to launch his own site which would attract many Conservatives and those fleeing the tyranny of Twitter.

Many Companies like Parler and Gab have arisen as options instead of Twitter but have problems with accessibility and the user interface.

Trump seems to be the right man for the job and we will have to see if he does make a new platform. Either way, his support isn’t shrinking and he has still been able to get his message out on the News but his presence on Twitter will always be missed.

