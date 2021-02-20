https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/report-trump-begin-vetting-candidates-mar-lago/

Here comes Trump.

According to a new report from Politico, Trump is going to begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago.

Politico reported:

According to three people familiar with the planning, Trump will soon begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago who are eager to fulfill his promise to exact vengeance upon incumbent Republicans who’ve scorned him, and to ensure every open GOP seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it. TRENDING: “Never Mistake My Quiet for Inaction” – Sidney Powell Speaks Out After SCOTUS Meetings Friday on Election Fraud — Expects Orders and Opinions Next Week Trump already has received dozens of requests from prospective candidates seeking to introduce themselves and nab his endorsement, and formal meetings with them could begin as early as March. Now that Trump has survived his second Senate impeachment trial, he has shifted his focus to post-presidential activism — a venture mostly bankrolled by his new leadership PAC, Save America, which had $31 million in its coffers at the start of this month.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller added more:

“We are in the process of putting together a more formal schedule for candidates who want to come get his endorsement,” said senior Trump adviser Jason Miller, noting that Trump’s meetings so far have been limited to golf friends, Mar-a-Lago members and “folks with the ability to contact him themselves.”

This is the beginning of Trump’s draining of the swamp on the Republican side of the aisle.

After attacking Trump, anti-Trumper Nikki Haley tried to meet with him.

He denied her:

After McConnell smeared Trump on the floor of the senate Trump released a statement vowing to back “America First” primary candidates.

The Establishment is in trouble.

