Actress Rosanna Arquette flipped out following the news of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announcing his intention to order flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh, contending that the move is akin to celebrating “the legacy of hateful rage filled racist homophobic anti Semitic misogynistic toxic energy he spewed.”

“corrupt Florida Governor Ron desantis ordering flags at half mast in Florida for RUSH to celebrate the legacy of hateful rage filled racist homophobic anti Semitic misogynistic toxic energy he spewed for years says all you need to know. history will not be kind to him,” the Pulp Fiction actress said.

corrupt Florida Governor Ron desantis ordering flags at half mast in Florida for RUSH to celebrate the legacy of hateful rage filled racist homophobic anti Semitic misogynistic toxic energy he spewed for years says all you need to know. history will not be kind to him. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 19, 2021

Notably, Arquette provided no evidence to back up her claims of Limbaugh existing as a racist, homophobic, antisemitic misogynist.

DeSantis made the announcement on Friday during an appearance in West Palm Beach.

“What we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis told the crowd on Friday.

His announcement followed a heartfelt statement released on Wednesday in which the governor identified “America’s Anchorman” as the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”

“His skills behind the Golden EIB microphone were matched only by his ability to connect with his listeners across the fruited plain — the hard-working, God-fearing and patriotic Americans who were and are the subject of derision and ridicule by the legacy media,” he said, dinging the media and praising Limbaugh for paving the way for conservative personalities to have a voice.

Arquette is among the slew of left-wing celebrities who viciously celebrated the conservative radio icon’s passing after his year-long battle with lung cancer.

“It’s a real shame when someone wasted their lives spewing hate and lies .what Lonely sad and empty place it must be at the end,” she said on the day of his death.

It’s a real shame when someone wasted their lives spewing hate and lies .what Lonely sad and empty place it must be at the end. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 17, 2021

Arquette, you’ll recall, has vowed, while kneeling in front of American flags, that she’ll “never stand for the flag again.”

I’ll never stand for the flag again. pic.twitter.com/xEsoYgwwJA — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 6, 2019

